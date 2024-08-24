No Entry to SP Office Without a Helmet for Two-Wheeler Riders

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath has mandated that all police personnel riding two-wheelers within the district must wear helmets. In line with this directive, a banner was displayed at the entrance gate of the District SP office on Friday, clearly stating that wearing a helmet is compulsory.

The banner further warned that two-wheeler riders would not be allowed to enter the SP office premises without a helmet. This strict rule for police officers has sparked discussions throughout the town, with many appreciating the display of banners as a reminder that law enforcers must first follow the rules themselves before expecting compliance from the public. The proactive step by SP Gaikwad emphasizes the importance of road safety and adherence to regulations, ensuring that all police personnel set a positive example for the community.