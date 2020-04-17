No exams for promotion of students in schools: Telangana State

Hyderabad: Barring the schools affiliated to CBSE, the Telangana State Directorate of State School Education (TS DSSE) said that it has not issued any guidelines for the schools following the State syllabus to conduct examinations for the promotion of students from Classes I to VIII.

According to the TS DSSE officials, none of the schools either in the government, aided, private and welfare schools are conducting examinations in the wake of the State government's decision to promote students from Classes I to IX.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) said that there are no guidelines issued to the schools to conduct examinations for the promotion of the students, either through internal assessment or by way of conducting an examination in any other mode.

"So far there is no information received about any schools following the State syllabus from Classes I to VIII conducting the examinations," he added.

The ICSE has directed all its affiliated schools to follow the decision taken by the respective State governments regarding the promotion of the students from Classes I to VIII.

Thus, students from Class I to VIII of the ICSE affiliated schools too need not conduct the examinations on par with the State schools for the promotion of the students.

Taking a similar decision, CBSE asked all its affiliated schools to promote students of Class I to VIII. However, it allowed conducting examinations for the promotion of the students from Classes IX and XI.

According to the officials at the CBSE, Regional Office, Chennai, the direction given to the schools was clear that some schools have not completed the process of conducting examinations for the Class IX and XI students.

Apart from private schools, several other schools run by the Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas etc have not completed the process.

Against this, all "such schools were suggested to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades." The advisory sent to the heads of the schools suggested that the process could be done based on all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. which were conducted till date.

In case any student could not clear this internal process irrespective of the number of subjects, then, the schools were asked to provide remedial interventions, and allow such students to appear in school-based tests, either through online or offline mode, the official said.