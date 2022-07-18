No film shootings, production work from August as costs soar

Hyderabad: The film industry big wigs, consisting of producers and distributors, are contemplating to stop film shootings and production work from August 1, as the expenditure of producing a film has gone up very high while the revenues have plummeted.

There has been a steep fall in the number of movie-goers post Covid. Some major producers and distributors who met here on Sunday want the industry big wigs of all 24 crafts to take this issue seriously and ensure that the production cost of a movie comes down drastically.

The big wigs feel that remuneration of heroes and character artistes should be reduced. They also feel that some regulation, like not releasing any film on OTT platforms before 10 weeks of its release in theatres, should be introduced.