No heart-related issues for CM KCR: Yashoda doctors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does not have any heart-related issues, said Yashoda doctors after going through the results of medical tests.

The Chief Minister on Friday visited Yashoda Hospital for health check up where he underwent a series of tests under the guidance of a senior doctor. The CM's visit to hospital comes after he complained of pain in his left hand and is also reported to be weak for the last couple of days.

The doctors who verified the Angiogram test results confirmed that the Chief Minister has no heart related issues. They advised the Chief Minister a week rest and discharged him from the hospital.

The CM has been accompanied by his wife Shobha daughter and MLC Kavitha, son and minister KT Rama Rao and grandson Himanshu in the hospital.



"We do health check-ups to CM KCR every year in the month of February. CM has stated that he has been weak for the last two days and complained of slight pain in the left arm and the left leg: Dr MV Rao, CM's personal Physician," the Chief Minister's office said.