No key decisions taken in KRMB meet: Rajat Kumar

No key decisions have taken yet in the meeting led by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman MP Singh, said Telangana irrigation department special principal chief secretary Rajat Kumar.



The irrigation officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were present in the meeting held at Jala Sauda in Hyderabad.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Rajat Kumar said that the Andhra Pradesh government is seeking permission for the production of electricity and the Telangana government's decision will be announced by October 14 to the centre and Andhra Pradesh government. He also said that there were no discussions held on the project loan.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh water resources secretary Syamala Rao said that they have sought permission from Telangana for the production of electricity. "We also said not to produce electricity violating the protocol. The KRMB chairman has discussed over Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam power projects. The Andhra Pradesh government is ready to submit detailed project reports (DPR) of all the projects," he added.