No local infection, declares Telangana government as cases rise to 272

Hyderabad: No community transmission has been witnessed so far in the State, declared Telangana government even as the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 272 on Saturday with confirmation of 43 new cases.

All positive cases being reported from the last few days are related to Tablighi Jamaat activists who attended the religious meet at Markaz, Nizamuddin in mid-March. All 1,090 of them have been identified and tests are being conducted on them.

Two deaths reported in Shadnagar and Secunderad in the last 24 hours have come in contact with the attendees of Markaz, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said in a medical bulletin issued on Saturday evening.

According to information from districts, 10 persons from Adilabad tested positive and health authorities took steps to shift them in two 108 ambulances to Hyderabad for treatment.

Positive cases were also reported from Jagtial and Nalgonda districts apart from GHMC limits.

Of the 228 active cases so far in the state, Hyderabad tops with 93 followed by Warangal Urban (21 cases), Nizamabad (18 cases), Nalgonda (13 cases), Medchal (12 cases), Ranga Reddy and Kamareddy (10 cases each).