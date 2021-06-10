No lockdown relaxation in Khammam, Madhira, Wyra

Khammam: Though the State government extended relaxation hours, i.e., from 6 am to 5 pm (with one hour grace period) across the State on Tuesday, but the government made it clear that the relaxation in lockdown timings will not be applicable for Sathupally, Madhira and Wyra constituencies, which continue to report surge in positive cases. Present lockdown from 6 am to 2 pm will continue in these areas in the district.



In areas such as Sathupally, Madhira, Nalgonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Devarakonda and Miryalguda Assembly segments, people were prohibited from stepping out after 2 pm.

The cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to continue 6 am to 1 pm (with one hour grace period) in Sathupally and Madhira constituencies in Khammam district. But on Thursday, Wyra constituency was also added.

The three constituencies are very close to Andhra Pradesh and everyday people would travel between the two States. After State bifurcation, some people had settled in AP, but their properties and agricultural lands are in Telangana State. Business people also conducts their business regularly in both the States. It was alleged that due to this reason, more number of Covid positive cases were being registered in these three constituencies. These areas witnessed highest number of cases compared to other districts across the State, the medical department officials noted.

After noticing this, the government sent a team of health officers to observe Covid cases. Health department Principal Secretary and Director and other officials held a meeting with local health officials at Sathupalli and Madhira headquarters and discussed about preventive measures to stop spreading of Covid in border villages.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Medical and Health Officer Dr D Malathi said that 20 per cent cases were registered in April and May months in the three constituencies. After the implementation of lockdown, cases were fell in villages and only 7% cases were registered, she added. She expressed hope that with the continuation of lockdown, the percentage will reduce to 2 per cent in the coming days.

On the other hand, business people and traders of these constituencies lamented that they would incur loss as the business hours were only five hours (from 6 am to 1 pm). Stating that most of their business runs in the border villages only, they appealed to the government to give relaxation to these three constituencies also.