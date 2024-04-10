Live
- Barmer Lok Sabha seat to witness triangular contest
- Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh joins YSRCP in presence of YS Jagan
- Balakrishna to tour Nandyal & Kurnool LS constituencies
- Upcoming polls will end YSRCP’s anarchic rule
- Anantapur: Consumer Court slaps penalty of Rs 50,000 on Indigo Airlines
- Ugadi awards presented to Vedic scholars, priests
- SC grants interim bail to son to attend Mukhtar ’s ritual
- Ugadi celebrated with pomp & gaiety at Tirumala
- Made to strip on camera: Woman lawyer loses Rs 14.57 lakh to cyber criminals
- Taliban-inspired Congress manifesto will break society: CT Ravi
No need for BJP to conspire against CM
Revanth should speak out who in Cong plotting against him
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday wanted CM A Revanth Reddy to disclose who in his party was conspiring against him, rather than blame the BJP for plotting to pull him down. He said Reddy should show courage to initiate disciplinary action against his party leaders for conspiring against him.
Recalling that the CM telling party activists in Kodungal on Monday that some were trying to dislodge him and accused the BJP of conspiring against him. ‘There is no need for the party to conspire as the Congress is full of bickering trying to backstab one another. Subhash recalled how some Congress leaders had gone to Delhi complaining against Reddy as the PCC chief; also visited Delhi to compete for the CM’s post.
