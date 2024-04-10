No need for BJP to conspire against CM

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash on Tuesday wanted CM A Revanth Reddy to disclose who in his party was conspiring against him, rather than blame the BJP for plotting to pull him down. He said Reddy should show courage to initiate disciplinary action against his party leaders for conspiring against him.

Recalling that the CM telling party activists in Kodungal on Monday that some were trying to dislodge him and accused the BJP of conspiring against him. ‘There is no need for the party to conspire as the Congress is full of bickering trying to backstab one another. Subhash recalled how some Congress leaders had gone to Delhi complaining against Reddy as the PCC chief; also visited Delhi to compete for the CM’s post.