No need to press Covid panic button; Telangana seeks extra doses from Centre

Hyderabad: In the wake of rising Covid cases in the State, the Telangana government decided to seek more precautionary doses from the Centre. Stating that there was no need to panic, State Health Minister Harish Rao asked the people to vaccinate themselves.

Harish Rao had a high level review meeting a day after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the State and asked to adopt a five-fold strategy in the wake of increasing Covid cases. The health minister discussed the situation of Covid in the state with the medical officers of all the departments and issued many instructions and orders and asked to be vigilant.

The Union health secretary urged the State government to take measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by the Ministry.

Harish said that people need not worry but be vigilant and advised those withCovid symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat to get themselves tested and take adequate treatment. He reminded that Telangana has stood as an example for the country in Covid vaccination, and it especially stood first in the distribution of precautionary doses.

So far 7.75 crore vaccines have been provided to the people in the State. While 1.35 crore precautionary doses were distributed, 1.62 crore precautionary doses have to be distributed.

The minister asked the eligible to get their jab to protect themselves from Covid. Officials were directed to take necessary steps to ensure that vaccines were available in all PHCs and UPHCs.

In view of the fact that the Centre was not supplying enough doses, the Minister asked the officials to write a letter to the Centre to provide more doses.

Adequate arrangements should be made to conduct Covid tests in health centers and people suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetics, kidney problems, cancer were advised to be cautious.