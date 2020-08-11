No permission for Ganesh pandals this 2020year: Nalgonda SP Ranganath

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police (SP) AV Ranganath on Tuesday announced that permission will not be given for setting up pandals for Ganesh pandals in the district due to the increasing corona positive cases.



Ranganath, in a media release, said the police department will take steps to create awareness among the people about the current pandemic corona situation and to explain the need to control of the virus outbreak as pandal organisers are gearing up to organise Ganesh Navratri celebrations in a big way in the district. He asked pandal organisers, festival committee members and the general public to co-operate with the police department to control corona outbreak and suggested the people to celebrate Vinayaka Navratri festival in their houses only.

The SP advised Ganesh idol manufacturers not to incur financial loss by making the idols like in normal times as people may not purchase idols this year due to corona.

He clarified the police department will not give permission to conduct Navratri celebrations in pandals under any circumstances.

SP Ranganath urged the people to be more vigilant and co-operate with the police in controlling the spread of corona in the current situation as cases are on the rise.