'No Plastic' drive catches fancy of Ameenpur

Residents of Ameenpur have joined hands as part of a unique 'No Plastic Campaign' to ensure their area is free from any plastic. Apart from cleanliness drive, they are reaching out to traders to discourage them overuse of plastic covers.

Surendra Uplenchiwar, a social activist and a resident of Ameenpur who is part of the campaign, said, "It is everyone's responsibility to keep their area clean. It is a well-known fact that plastic is hazardous and impacts environment, humans and also animals and since it is found littered all around on the streets someone has to take the issue in their hands. Hence, keeping this in the mind, we have started this camping on March 14 at Ameenpur in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district."

He further informs, "on the first day of our campaign, around 40-50 residents have joined our drive. We are also planning to organise the campaign every month on Sunday because there is no limit for the litter which is spread all over. Until every individual starts thinking about the environment, this littering will continue. On the first day, around 4 trucks of garbage were collected and in this drive Ameenpur municipality has supported us by providing garbage trucks and also deployed few garbage collectors to help us in this mission."

"The residents have planned to select some open plots in Ameenpur, which are the ideal spot for relaxation. However those who visit during weekends the place is always littered with plastics bags and other plastic materials. This has led to piling up of litter in the park, dirtying its surroundings. Apart from the cleanness drive we have started to visit shops and business establishments at Ameenpur. We are doing a campaign to motivate the shopkeeper to keep the area clean, avoid littering on the roads and also adopt the practice of throwing waste into the dustbins," said N Sudhakar, a resident of Ameenpur.