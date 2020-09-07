No property registrations in Telangana from tomorrow

No registrations will be done in Telangana from September 8 as the government directed the registration and stamps departments to stop working until further notice. However, those who paid challans can get the registration done today.

Orders have also been issued to the officials to stop issuing e-stamps from today, said stamps department commissioner Chiranjeevulu.The orders have been passed to stop registrations in the wake of the submission of records by the revenue department to the Chief Minister today, he said.

According to senior officials, the government is planning to hold the registration process under MROs based on the new revenue act. However, there is no confirmation on the resumption of registrations in the state.

The decision has been taken ahead of the new revenue act being proposed by the government. The new revenue act will get approval in the cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held today evening.

Last week, the government directed the registration department to stop the registrations of illegal layouts and issued a GO to regularize the lands. The government has passed the GO enabling LRS from gram panchayats to cities across the state.