No regulation of fees, schools to have a free hand; parents jittery

Hyderabad: As the next academic year admission is fast approaching, parents are jittery that once again they have to burn their pockets, as there is no uniform fee hike.

Murali Radha, parent said, “Every year the private schools are increasing the fee by 20 to 30 percent and also along with that every year private schools are changing textbooks and this is happening because no action is being taken by the government, so whatever schools are implemented we are forced to pay. Only the government can do this by forming the committee and it will be better if the new government come up with a strong decision to take strict action on the institutions that arecharging hefty amount.”

“As every year we parents face the problem of fee hike, in last two year my son school fee has increases upto Rs 40,000 and also they are forcing us to pay the complete amount in the first month of new academic year, as earlier there was installment basis but they are forcing us pay the whole amount and every year we are facing the same problem. Whom to complain, as there is no mechanism. The only solution is that government should form committee , so that such kind of issue get stopped”, said Srilatha, parent, whose daughter studies in class 6 in one of the private schools, Secunderabad.

Robin, another parent, said “So far nothing has been done towards the fee regulation. I think that there has to be a regulation keeping in mind how education has become a business instead of being a noble profession. What I think if the new government focuses on engaging the government school then there will be a change and also government has to come up with a regulation and fix guidelines that no matter what facilities who provide, they cannot charge more than certain amount.”

Anil Reddy, another parent whose son studies in class 6 in one of the private school, Kukatpally, said, “Along with tuition fee we have to pay additional amount for books, uniforms and transport. Every year they are changing the text books and also uniform for that also we have to pay. As there is no mechanism to control this issue and it will be better if the new government come up with a stern decision to take stringent action.”