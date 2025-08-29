No respite till Sunday

Hyderabad: There will be no respite from heavy rains for the people of the state as the Indian Meteorological Department Hyderabad Centre on Thursday issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall for the next three days till Sunday in various parts of Telangana.

The officials said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts of Telangana. A yellow alert was issued for these districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana, they said.

The officials also sounded yellow alert for Saturday, predicting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak and Kamareddy districts. Strong surface winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining districts of Telangana.