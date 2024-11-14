Live
- Arun Pandey 3.0 set to revolutionise lottery industry with Great Goa Games (GGG)
- How Organisations Can Support Mobile Workforces with Diabetes - From Prevention to Management
- Google Rolls Out Real-Time Spam Detection Feature for Pixel Users
- Marriott international and Samhi hotels announce strategic expansion, sign agreement to open three more properties in india
- Telangana Group-4 Results Declared: 8,084 Candidates Selected for 8,180 Posts
- 2024 Is Shaping Up to Be the Smallest Black Friday Ever: GoDaddy Study
- LG LAUNCHES NEW XBOOM SERIES, WITH POWERFUL SOUND WITH PORTABILITY AND STYLE
- KLH Bachupally's AI and ML Expo Hosts a Fusion of Student Innovation and Industry Expertise
- Children Should Enjoy Their Childhood and Build a Bright Future – District Judge D. Rajesh Babu
- Protest at Nagarkurnool District Collectorate Against Attack on Officials
Just In
No Room for Corruption in Congress Government- MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy
Highlights
In a program held at the Telkapalli Mandal center, MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes.
Nagar Kurnool: In a program held at the Telkapalli Mandal center, MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. Along with local leaders and officials, the MLC handed over the cheques to the recipients.
Speaking on the occasion, MLC kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy emphasized that the welfare of the poor is the main objective of the Congress government. He highlighted that under the Congress people’s government, there is no room for corruption, and welfare schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner, irrespective of political affiliations.
The event saw the participation of local public representatives and beneficiaries.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS