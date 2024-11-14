No Room for Corruption in Congress Government- MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: In a program held at the Telkapalli Mandal center, MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. Along with local leaders and officials, the MLC handed over the cheques to the recipients.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy emphasized that the welfare of the poor is the main objective of the Congress government. He highlighted that under the Congress people’s government, there is no room for corruption, and welfare schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner, irrespective of political affiliations.

The event saw the participation of local public representatives and beneficiaries.