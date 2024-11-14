  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

No Room for Corruption in Congress Government- MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy

No Room for Corruption in Congress Government- MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy
x
Highlights

In a program held at the Telkapalli Mandal center, MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

Nagar Kurnool: In a program held at the Telkapalli Mandal center, MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. Along with local leaders and officials, the MLC handed over the cheques to the recipients.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy emphasized that the welfare of the poor is the main objective of the Congress government. He highlighted that under the Congress people’s government, there is no room for corruption, and welfare schemes are being implemented in a transparent manner, irrespective of political affiliations.

The event saw the participation of local public representatives and beneficiaries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick