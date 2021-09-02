No scientific proof of third wave: Dr G Srinivasa Rao

Hyderabad: Despite various warnings from global and national health agencies, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday rejected any chances of the third wave in the State, unless any new strain is traced in the country.

He claimed there is no scientific proof of any wave; there will be no severity even if it appears. Speaking to a press conference, here, Dr Rao said rumours about the third wave were being spread on various social medias that it will affect children.

"But there is no authenticity in it and the claims are not trustworthy." Providing statistics about Covid-affected children, he informed that only three per cent children aged below 10 and 13 per cent over the age of 20 have been infected with the virus in both waves.

"There is no need to panic as Covid-hit children are recovering 100 per cent." However, as a precautionary, the government had made all arrangements in hospitals across the State specially for children.

Apart from Niloufer Hospital, all district hospitals are ready to treat Covid-affected children, Dr Rao stated.