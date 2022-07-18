No short-cut to success: Kakatiya University V-C Thatikonda Ramesh

Warangal: Hard work pays off, Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh said. The V-C inaugurated free coaching classes at the seminar hall in the Department of Physics here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the students appearing for competitive examinations need a relentless pursuit and hard work to turn their dreams into reality.

"There is no short-cut or secret formula to success. One can achieve their goal only through hard work and dedication. Education is the only tool which can help youth to reach the pinnacle of success," Prof Ramesh said, stating that they have roped in subject experts to help the job aspirants. With plenty of government jobs for taking, the youth needs to gird up their loins to make it count, Prof Ramesh said. The varsity library is well equipped with study material, he said.

Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy asked the job aspirants to work hard until they get jobs. According to Competitive Examinations Cell Director, Dr T Nagaiah, the coaching will be conducted for three months.

As many as 800 students have already enrolled their names for the coaching classes, he added. Controller of Examinations Prof Malla Reddy, Prof Vallala Ramachandram, Prof Venkateshwarlu, Prof Brahmeshwari, Dr Sabitha Jyotsna, Dr Sujatha, Dr Vasudeva Reddy, Dr Madhukar , Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Kotte Bhaskar, Dr Sridhar Kumar Lodh and Dr Sucharitha Paul were among others present.