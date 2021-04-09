No shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

"Coronavirus could not be controlled without the support of the public and all must follow COVID-19 precautionary measures," said Union minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy.

The minister on Friday visited Gandhi Hospital and inspected the COVID-19 vaccine centres. He said that people should get the vaccine as recommended by the government. "The vaccination drive is ongoing across the country and the people who got the vaccine dose should not be negligent and has to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures. There is no shortage of vaccine in Telangana and the government has taken up all the measures in vaccine transportation," he said.

"Serum and Bharat Biotech are producing the vaccines in the country and around 58 countries are producing the vaccine globally. Both Covaxin and Covishield are giving effective results," the minister said.