No shortage of medicines in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the State government was ensuring that sufficient quantities of medicines and consumables were made available in the flood-affected areas in the State.

The Minister on Sunday took to twitter to inform about the relief measures taken up by the department in the flood affected areas. Rao said that medical camps were set up and the staff was on the ground in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Peddapalli and other flood affected areas. IEC activities are being taken up to avoid outbreak of communicable diseases apart from measures for preventing water and vector borne diseases, he said in his twitter account on Sunday.

Meanwhile the health authorities have conducted 289 camps on Sunday, treated 11,511 people and referred 22 persons to higher facilities. The Director of Public health and Family welfare G Srinivasa Rao visited Bhadradri Kothagudem and Director of Medical Education Visited Mancherial and Asifabad districts and reviewed the preparedness done by districts and conducted field visits.

The state government had directed all districts to form Rapid response teams at district and divisional level and also asked to establish helpline numbers for the public. At the state level war room has been established and functioning round the clock and help line No- 9030227324 and LandLine- 040-24651119 was set up. The government had directed the officials to conduct Health camps round the clock at flood affected areas by deploying sufficient health staff and also ensure sufficient quantities of epidemic Medicines including IV fluids and ensure to reach the peripheral institutions. The officials were asked to prepare IEC, highlighting prevention and control measures for waterborne and vector borne and Dos and Don'ts.