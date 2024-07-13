No takers for general Engg courses?

Karimnagar : It seems like the days of youth opting for general engineering courses may soon be over. More and more youngsters are opting not to choose courses viz. Mechanical, IT, and Civil Engineering as they did in the past. With this, new courses are identified and made available in Engineering colleges as well.

Undoubtedly, technology is breaking new ground. In accordance with technology that is being updated day by day, engineering education has been breaking new ground. Students are inclined towards those courses that are related to contemporary subjects where job opportunities are in demand.

According to the interest of the students, high quality opportunities are coming in colleges, too. There are 12 engineering colleges in the combined Karimnagar district, nine private and three government colleges. Last academic year, more than 10,000 students took admission. This year, 18,125 people passed the Intermediate second year, out of which 6,000 wrote the TGEAPCET (EAMCET).



Especially in the context of opportunities for weavers in Sircilla, Textiles Engineering course was introduced in JNTU. As Godavarikhani and Ramagundam are in the Singareni region, a Mining engineering course was made available in the JNTU.

Moreover, as the AI trend is getting priority, private colleges are focusing on those courses as well. There are a few seats in AIML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) and some have been introduced in additional computer-based courses to the CSE course.

This includes CAC (Computer Science and Design), CSM (Computer Science and Engineering Ring-Artificial Intelligence Mission Learning), CAC (Computer Science and Engineering Ring (Data Science), CSI (Computer Science and Information Technology) CSE (Computer Science and Engineering) course, and as usual there are seats in ECE (Electronics and Communication Engineering), EEE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering), Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering courses.

A student Sneha told The Hans India that she hopes to join the AIML course this year as it is in high demand now.