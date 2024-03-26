Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Nodal Officers inspected election materials training handguns
Election Nodal Officers Gopal Naik and Karthik Kumar on Tuesday inspected the election materials and training handguns that were brought to the district from the Election Commission and stored in the Collectorate's strong room.
Nagarkurnool : Election Nodal Officers Gopal Naik and Karthik Kumar on Tuesday inspected the election materials and training handguns that were brought to the district from the Election Commission and stored in the Collectorate's strong room. The election code of conduct to be implemented from the Election Returning Officer to the PO of the Polling Center in order to implement the rules of the Election Commission in the Parliament elections. They examined the cards according to various permissions, nominations, YMCC, MCMC and other topics. Voter awareness, distribution of voter map cards to mandals and other issues were discussed.
Training officer Gopal Naik said on the occasion that the staff will be trained to perform their duties keeping in mind the instructions issued by the district collector and the new election commission while following all the rules to be followed during the election. Zilla Parishad Superintendent Yusuf, collector staff Nazir Balaraj and others participated in the program.