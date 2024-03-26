Nodal Officers inspected election materials training handguns

Nagarkurnool : Election Nodal Officers Gopal Naik and Karthik Kumar on Tuesday inspected the election materials and training handguns that were brought to the district from the Election Commission and stored in the Collectorate's strong room. The election code of conduct to be implemented from the Election Returning Officer to the PO of the Polling Center in order to implement the rules of the Election Commission in the Parliament elections. They examined the cards according to various permissions, nominations, YMCC, MCMC and other topics. Voter awareness, distribution of voter map cards to mandals and other issues were discussed.

Training officer Gopal Naik said on the occasion that the staff will be trained to perform their duties keeping in mind the instructions issued by the district collector and the new election commission while following all the rules to be followed during the election. Zilla Parishad Superintendent Yusuf, collector staff Nazir Balaraj and others participated in the program.