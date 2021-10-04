Nomination filed on behalf of Eatala's wife

Karimnagar: A set of nomination papers were filed on behalf of BJP leader Eatala Rajender's wife, Eatala Jamuna for Huzurabad by-election on Monday.

So far a total of five nominations have been filed for the by-polls.

It may be noted that with the notification for the Huzarabad by-election the nomination process has started from October 1.

On the first day, TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav has filed two sets of nominations.

Two independent candidates have also filed nomination papers for the election.