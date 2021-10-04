Nomination filed on behalf of Eatala's wife
Highlights
A set of nomination papers were filed on behalf of BJP leader Eatala Rajender's wife, Eatala Jamuna for Huzurabad by-election on Monday.
Karimnagar: A set of nomination papers were filed on behalf of BJP leader Eatala Rajender's wife, Eatala Jamuna for Huzurabad by-election on Monday.
So far a total of five nominations have been filed for the by-polls.
It may be noted that with the notification for the Huzarabad by-election the nomination process has started from October 1.
On the first day, TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav has filed two sets of nominations.
Two independent candidates have also filed nomination papers for the election.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story