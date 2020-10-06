Non-agricultural land survey should be accurate: Kamareddy Collector Sharath

Kamareddy: Survey of non-agricultural lands should be accurate, and the superiors should conduct random cross check at field-level, District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the officials concerned. He inspected survey works in Gargul village of Kamareddy mandal on Monday.



The Collector told the officials to determine the measurements of each house practically and to enter area details of the house in the records. He asked the house owners to link the property with the Aadhaar numbers of his wife and children. Stating that the government will provide security for public property, he told the officials to avoid errors while registering property details.

The survey team reported to the Collector a few incidents where some house numbers in Non-Agricultural Land Data Collection App were not opening even if the owner's name is associated. He told them to carry out the survey of non-agricultural lands properly by correcting technical glitches.