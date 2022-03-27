Hanumakonda: Nonagenarians excel in 8th Masters Athletics Championship

Hanumakonda: The two-day 8th Masters Athletics Championship got underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Hanumakonda on Saturday. Inaugurating the sports meet, the Minister for Excise, Sports and Tourism V Srinivas Goud said that Warangal will soon be recoginsed as a sports hub.

Competitions held for the 100 meters, 200 meters, javelin throw, hammer throw, 5km race walk and triple jump etc. In all, there were 17 events for the aged groups beginning with 35 years up to 100 years.

Among those locals who excelled on the first day were 95-year-old Katterashala Komuraiah (Gold for 5 km), 56-year-old Salvadi Babu Rao (Gold for 5 km race walk) and 90-year-old Srinivas Reddy (two golds in javelin and long jump).

Earlier, the minister felicitated nonagenarians Komuraiah and Srinivas Reddy. Mayor G Sudharani, MLC Banda Prakash, KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj and Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy were among others present.