None expected Yadadri to turn as district: CM KCR

"No one has expected the formation of Yadadri-Bhongir district. Even in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, formation of new districts was out of question. The then Chief Minister of AP NT Rama Rao planned to turn Mancherial as a district. However, it was not done for some reasons," the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.



He added that the Telangana has been an ideal state for many biggest states in the country since its formation. "Hyderabad and Warangal is being developed as wonderful corridors. With the formation of Yadadri-Bhongir district, the land rates in Bhongir went up to Rs 2-3 crore per acre. Even in the remote areas, the land prices increased to Rs 25-30 lakh per acre," he added.

Earlier, Bhongir had been a drought prone area and the problem has been solved to some extent with the Kaleshwaram water. And with the completion of Baswapur reservoir, Pillaipalli canal, Dharwareddy canal, the water is being supplied to all the villages, the CM said.

The CM also recalled the combat operations, carried out in Bhongir during the Telangana movement and said that all welfare schemes like Aasara pension, Rythu Bhima, 24-hour power supply are being implemented in the state at present following the state formation. He added that Telangana has been number one in the country in terms of average electricity consumption.