None has been arrested, SP clarifies on 15-yr-old girl rape & murder case

Vikarabad: SP Kotireddy on Tuesday stated that none has been arrested in a 15-year-old girl's rape and murder case. However, he clarified that around 6 people were summoned for questioning. He said the investigation is on and will reveal all the details as soon as possible.

It is to mention here that a 15-year-old girl was raped and brutally murdered in the outskirts of the Angadichittampalli village of Pudur mandal.

According to the sources, the 15-year-old girl a resident of Angadichittampalli village was missing since Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, the villagers found the body of the young girl lying at an isolated place on the outskirts of the village and informed the police. The police along with a dog squad, clues teams, and senior officials reached the spot and after preliminary inquiries shifted the body to the mortuary. The victim was murdered reportedly with a blunt object on the head resulting in bleeding and death.



It was reported that Mahender, Sukender, Ashok, and Buchaiah have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the rape and murder of the girl. A post-mortem of the girl was completed and the body was handed over to the parents by the police.

