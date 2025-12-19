Northeastern University Delegation Explores Global Venture Education with TGCHE

Hyderabad: A high‑level delegation from Northeastern University, Boston, USA, visited the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Thursday to explore collaborative initiatives in global venture education.

The delegation, comprising Prof. Gregory Collier, Director of International Programs, and Krish Nangegadda, Member of the NU‑IDEA Advisory Board, met with Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, and Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary, TGCHE. Northeastern University, established in 1898, is ranked among the top ten U.S. universities for entrepreneurship, known for its experiential learning model and high‑impact research.

During the interaction, TGCHE officials briefed the visitors on transformative initiatives undertaken in Telangana to promote skill development and internationalisation of higher education. The discussions centred on strengthening entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems across universities in the state.

Key proposals included: A cluster development model to support entrepreneurship initiatives in Telangana universities;Adoption of the NU‑IDEA entrepreneurship framework, designed to rapidly build high‑performing innovation ecosystems and systematically generate startup ventures;Capacity‑building programs in venture education and execution through experiential learning; and launch of credit‑based online certification programs in entrepreneurship and curriculum development.

The Northeastern University team emphasised measurable venture outcomes and suggested rapid pilot programs in entrepreneurship across Telangana’s university network. They expressed readiness to share expertise in fostering innovation and building sustainable ecosystems for startups.

Prof. Reddy and Prof. Venkatesh welcomed the proposals, noting that such collaborations would significantly enhance Telangana’s higher education landscape and empower students with global exposure in venture creation.