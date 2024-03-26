Not Money Laundering case, it is political laundering case, will come out clean, says MLC Kavitha

Kavitha BRS MLC, an accused in the Delhi Liquor Scam case, made bold remarks while appearing in court today. Refuting the charges of money laundering, she stated, "this is not a case of money laundering, it is a case of political laundering; will comes out clean.

Further, stating that the BJP has given a ticket to an accused in the case and the another accused giving electoral bonds to BJP, Kavitha said she will not become an approver. "They can send us to jail temporarily, they can't damage our morale.m," she asserted









As the Enforcement Directorate custody of Kavitha ended today, she was produced in the Rouse Avenue court. The authorities are investigating the alleged involvement of Kavitha in the scam, and she remains defiant in proclaiming her innocence. The case continues to unfold with more details expected to emerge in the coming days.