Not scared of cases, says Revanth Reddy

Mahabubabad: Referring to the demand of the ruling BRS party leaders to file a criminal case against him for his comments over the newly built State secretariat, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wedenesday made it clear that he was not scared of any kind of cases and added that cases were not new to him.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mahbubbad district, he said there was a need to detain the CM to prevent him from continuing his atrocious rule. Reacting to the comments of the ruling party leaders, he said Telangana JAC was formed at the residence of their party leader K Jana Reddy and added that Professor Kodandaram was made the chairman of the JAC. He alleged that CM KCR had given posts to those who even hated the word Telangana.

Stating that the BRS party MLA Rasamayi Balakishan is an educated leader, he asked CM KCR as to why he was not made a minister? He alleged that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Reddy was inducted into the State cabinet after observing his caste despite the fact that he was an uneducated leader.

Revanth Reddy alleged that several debt ridden farmers had committed suicide due to the failure of the CM to implement his poll promise of farm loan waiver.