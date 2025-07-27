Not to tolerate obstacles to development: MLA

Nirmal: MLAPawar Ramarao Patel has warned that there will be no tolerance if anyone hinders developmental activities. He assured that all eligible individuals will be granted Indiramma houses, and those who haven’t received them yet should submit their applications.

Speaking during the inauguration of Indiramma houses in Sirala village on Saturday, he said that while politics belong in elections, development should be a collective effort beyond party lines. He promised to allot houses to all deserving beneficiaries, regardless of political affiliations, and cautioned that injustice to the poor would not be tolerated.

He urged people not to create obstacles in the path of progress.