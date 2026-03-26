Not with standing authorities’ assurances... Panic buying continues

Hyderabad: Although authorities have assured people that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the state, panicky motorists and motorcyclists continued to flock filling stations across the city for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to fill their vehicle’s fuel tank to capacity, with some even trying in vain to fill jerry cans and bottles as well.

On Wednesday, several petrol pumps witnessed huge rush and long queues, with some displaying ‘No stock’ boards due to supply chain issues.

The ‘No stock’ boards complicated matters and trashed official claims. There was no stopping of panic buying across the city. Long queues of bikes, cars, auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles were seen at the filling stations, worsening traffic in narrow roads. The pleas of civil supplies authorities, petroleum companies, and the police that “there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state” fell on deaf ears.

Right from early morning, chaotic scenes were witnessed at fuel stations across the city.