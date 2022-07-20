Noted poet Venu Sankoju selected for Dasarathi Award -2022

Nalgonda: Noted poet from the district Poet Venu Sankoju has been chosen for prestigious literary award Dasarathi-2022 award. He will receive this award at a programme to be held in Hyderabad on July 22. The State government presents the Dasharthi award to poets, writers and literary persons, on his birthday every year. As part of the award, poet Venu Sankoju will get a cash prize of Rs 1,01, 116 and a shield.

Venu Sankoju of Nalgonda has been serving literature for 5 decades with several poems and works. He is MA in Political Science, MPhil, PGDCE and PGD in Jouranalism.

He has been writing poems, stories, essays and books since 1972.

In 1984, he established Jayamitra Cultural Sahitya Vedika in Nalgonda. He had important connections with the special Telangana movement-1969 and made many speeches, poetry readings and paper submissions. In 2001 he founded the Telangana Writers' Forum and served as its general secretary till 2007. In 2005, he held the role of a member and author of the Intermediate Civics curriculum. Inthe same year he played a key role in the production of the Suddala Hanumantu monograph at Telugu Academy.

In the second phase of Telangna movement, he held key responsibilities in the district JAC. He got famous Kaloji Award in 2019 for his outstanding services in the field of literature. Several literary persons , poets of the district and educationist MV Gona Reddy congratulated poet Venu Sankoju on announcement of his name for Dasharathi Award-2022.