Nothing new in budget for railways in Telangana, alleges Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday alleged that there was nothing new in the budget for Telangana in the Railway as there were no new rail lines, no new allocation except for modernisation and electrification of the old lines.

Responding to the Railway allocations in the budget, Vinod Kumar alleged that there were no new trains for the State in the budget announced by the BJP government at the Centre. "The Centre has done nothing new to the State. There is no word on Kazipet Coach Factory. There were meagre allocations of Rs 45 Crore for Kazipet Vegan Periodic Overhauling (POH).

What the four elected MPs from the State are doing? Bandi Sanjay should take up protest at Parliament not at Gandhi Ghat," said Vinod. Vinod said that funds were allocated only for tripling the lines which were laid about a hundred years ago. He said the modernisation of the existing lines would be done only with a focus on railway traffic and there was nothing new for the State.

He said that the Centre did not consider the requests of the State government on rail lines like Kazipet-Huzurabad-Karimnagar, Armor-Nirmal-Adilabad, Manuguru-Bhupalpally-Ramagundam, Jatcharla-Nandyala, Mancherial-Adilabad via Utnoor, Hyderabad-Suryapet-Vijayawada. The TRS leader demanded the Centre to end discriminatory policy towards Telangana.