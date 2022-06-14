Notice served to Bandi Sanjay over defaming KCR

Hyderabad: In the recent developments, the Hayathnagar police have issued a notice under Section 41A to the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay asking him to appear for investigation in connection with a case of defaming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and government schemes. Three BJP leaders have already been arrested in this case.

It is to mention that at a programme in Hayathnagar earlier this month attended by Bandi Sanjay and in which several BJP leaders and workers participated, a skit was played during which disrespectful remarks were made against the CM KCR and government schemes extended to different people were defamed.

On a complaint the police filed a case against Bandi Sanjay and others. On Tuesday the police arrested Rani Rudrama and D Yellana, while J Balakrishna Reddy was arrested earlier.