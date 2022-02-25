Notices served on Telangana government over illegal construction in Bhadradri

Hyderabad: The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj department, District Collector, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, District Panchayat Officer, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and the Secretary, Golya Thanda gram panchayat, directing them to respond to the notices and file their replies within six weeks on illegal construction of a multi-storeyed complex in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, which is being constructed without obtaining prior permissions from the authorities concerned.



The Division Bench heard the plea filed by Mangilal Nayak, advocate and Secretary, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), hailing from Tavrya Thanda, Tekulapally mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district seeking a direction to the State government to restrain Banoth Rambai Haripriya, wife of Hari Singh, MLC, Yellandu Assembly constituency, who is illegally constructing the multi-storeyed complex on land admeasuring 2,000 sq yds located in Survey No 239, Golya Thanda gram panchayat, a hamlet of Bethampudi Revenue village of Tekulapalli mandal.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the Bench that the district administration had turned a blind eye towards the petitioner's complaint seeking to stop the wife of MLC from going ahead with the construction of the said complex, and such a construction was in sheer violation of the provisions of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 and the rules made in GO 67 and the Telangana Gram Panchayat Land Development Layout and Building Rules. The case was adjourned for six weeks.