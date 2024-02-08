Notification will be issued for vacant posts soon: CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that a notification would be issued to fill 15, 000 posts in the State Police Department in the next 15 days and Group-1 notification will also be issued by adding 64 more vacancies.

The CM said that the government was putting all efforts to fill the vacancies and appealed to 30 lakh unemployed people to prepare for the competitive exams. The Government would take all measures to instill confidence among 32 lakh unemployed who lost faith in the system due to the neglect of the previous government in the last 10 years. The Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to 441 selected candidates in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) at DR BR Ambedkar statue in the city.

The CM said that the handing over of the appointment orders was the testimony of the spirit of democracy before the statue of Ambedkar. CM Revanth said that the role of Singareni workers in the achievement of Telangana state is commendable and recalled the un-relented struggle by the coal workers for Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy said that he already ordered that 80 percent of jobs in Singareni will be given to the locals only. The government would discuss the issue of building a super specialty hospital in the Singareni area and take a positive decision soon. Age relaxation for compassionate appointments will also be considered, he added.