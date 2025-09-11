Now, community certs made hassle-free, faster across TG

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has anounced that obtaining community certificates in Telangana has become significantly faster and easier through MeeSeva, following recent reforms in the process.

The minister said the initiative, rolled out 15 days ago, has already benefited more than 17,500 citizens and is expected to ease access for nearly 20 lakh applicants every year.

Under the new system, BC, SC and ST citizens can re-issue their certificates directly at MeeSeva centers without fresh approval, except in special cases such as conversions under G.O. Ms. No. 3 dated Sept. 9, 2020.

“The aim is to deliver services with speed and certainty by removing unnecessary approval layers while safeguarding exceptional cases,” Sridhar Babu said after reviewing the process with senior officials.

Each re-issued certificate carries details of the original approving officer along with the new issue date. Citizens who know their old certificate number can obtain a reprint immediately. Those who do not can be assisted through searches by district, mandal, village, sub-caste, and name.

Corrections such as spelling of names or changes in personal details will still require a grievance to the district authority, enabling a fresh application.

The changes were finalised after consultations with the CCLA, BC Welfare, SC Welfare departments, district officers and Tahsildars.