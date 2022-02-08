Now, devotees can order Medaram prasadam online

Devotees can now get the Medaram prasadam at their doorstep from February 12 to 22 by ordering it online. Arrangements are underway by the endowments department to provide the service in association with TSRTC, Postal and IT departments.



Endowments minister Indra Karan Reddy said that the prasadam will be delivered to the door step through the TSRTC cargo service and through posts.

Besides delivering the prasadam, the endowments department also came up with another initiative for the people who are willing to offer jaggery to Samakka and Saralamma. Those who wish to offer jaggery can send it through the TSRTC parcel service which will offer the same at Medaram jatara and return it to the devotees.

Devotees can order prasadam online at Mee Seva centres or through TAPP FOLIO app while the devotees, who wish to get the prasadam delivered through posts, will have to pay Rs 225 per pack. Each packet contains 200 grams of jaggery, turmeric, vermilion and a photo of the goddesses.