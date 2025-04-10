Live
Now, HSRP must for vehicles across State
All vehicles, including old ones registered prior to 2019, must be affixed with High Security Registration Plates by Sep 2025
Hyderabad: The Telangana State government ordered the affixation of the High Security Registration Plates on all vehicles, including the old ones registered prior to the 2019 by September 2025, failing which action will be taken as per Motor Vehicle Act.
The State transport department issued an order on Wednesday specifying the standard of Motor Vehicles High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and the procedure for implementation of the HSRP. As per orders, the Government after careful examination of the proposal of the Transport Commissioner and keeping in view of the compliance of Supreme Court’s order, decided to implement the HSRP on vehicles manufactured prior to April 1, 2019 in the Telangana State.
The orders reads, for all class of vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, the vehicle owners shall get the HSRP affixed on their vehicles by September 30, 2025, failing which action will be taken as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder to book cases against the vehicles which are plying without a proper HSRP number plate.
Vehicle plying on the road fitted with imitation HSRP - look alike plates - smart number plates such as with hologram - IND mark shall mandatorily replace their registration plates with High Security Registration Plates conforming to Rule 50 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to avoid penalty under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
The average price for the HSRP: for two-wheelers Rs 320 – Rs 380 and imported two-wheelers Rs 400 – Rs 500, four-wheelers Rs 590 – Rs 700 and imported four-wheelers Rs 700 – Rs 860, three-wheelers Rs 350 – Rs 450, and commercial vehicles Rs 600 – Rs 800.