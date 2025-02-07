Now, Inter exams to be held under CCTV lens!

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations (theory paper) and to monitor the ongoing practical examination, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) under the first phase has installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the examination centres and also set up a command control room which monitors the entire examination process.

The Board has decided to install cameras in phases. In the first phase, CCTV cameras have been installed in approximately 850 examination centres, and trial monitoring of ongoing practical examinations has begun. This decision was made after it was observed that many private colleges were not conducting practical examinations as per the established norms, leading to inflated student results. This initiative is aimed at ensuring students complete their practical exams independently.

According to TGBIE, the centralised CCTV surveillance system is being monitored by the Board through a command control room. Around 40 junior government college staff are overseeing the examination process via a screen setup in the room, observing live footage. In some private colleges, there were compatibility issues integrating the cameras, so the Board took the initiative to install them. Out of 2,000 examination centres, cameras have been installed in 850 centres under phase 1. By the end of this month, installation in all exam centres will be completed in time for the upcoming theory examinations.

“Previously, especially in practical examinations, the Board was never aware how colleges were conducting them, as there was no transparency. So with this initiative, we are trying to ensure that the exams are conducted properly,” said a senior officer, TGBIE.