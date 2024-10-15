“NSS Special Camp Inaugurated by MLA Dr Rajesh Reddy at Thoodukurthi Village”

An NSS (National Service Scheme) camp was organized in Thoodukurthi village of Nagarkurnool Mandal under the aegis of Palem Agricultural College, affiliated with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University. The event was inaugurated by Nagarkurnool MLA, Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, who attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy expressed that participating in the NSS and serving society is an unforgettable experience. He extended special thanks to the students of the Agriculture College for conducting the camp in the village. The MLA encouraged the students to engage actively in awareness programs to educate the villagers.

College Dean Pushpavati highlighted that the camp would be conducted for a week, and students should imbibe the spirit of service and contribute to the program’s success. The camp included B.Sc. Agriculture final-year students, and they were urged to enhance the college’s reputation by participating in awareness initiatives within the village. On the first day, the students carried out a “Haritha Haram” plantation drive. Several dignitaries, including ADR Mallareddy, DSA Satyanarayana, NSS Program Officers Dr E. Satyanarayana and Dr Sadhana, ADA Vasu, AEO Raju, Assistent Professor Dr charan teja, and students, participated in the event.























