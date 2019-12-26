NTPC to give 1,500 MW extra power for Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The Telangana state would get 1500 MW of additional power from the National Thermal Power Corporation to meet the rising demand to operate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

The additional power would be available to the state from March 2020. The NTPC had assured to supply of 1500 MW of power to the state through its power stations.

The decision has been taken in view of the request made by Telangana Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao.

The CMD had requested the NTPC to supply extra power to the state at a meeting being held by NTPC at Goa recently.

During the detailed discussions on various important issues of power generation, transmission and distribution, the CMD of NTPC said that Telangana was a fast-happening state in power sector and assured the state that NTPC would extend all possible help.

The NTPC CMD reportedly informed Prabhakar Rao that during his last visit he had met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Ramagundam and discussed about the power requirements of Telangana in view of upcoming loads of lift irrigation projects and also the policy of the state to provide 24 hours supply to agriculture sector.

As per the request of Telangana, NTPC has expedited the ongoing works of NTPC 2x800 MW first stage plant at Ramagundam, he added.