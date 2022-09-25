'NTR, KCR best CMs'

Warangal: Telangana is a secular State where all religions get equal respect, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Distributing Bathukamma sarees at Thorrur on Saturday, he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has respect for all religions. The government also distributes clothes to Muslims on Ramzan and to Christians on Christmas, he said.

"The government was distributing 1.10 crore Bathukamma sarees state-wide to Hindu women with an estimated cost of Rs 340 crore. The government, by ordering Bathukamma sarees, was also providing livelihood to the handloom workers," Errabelli said.

Speaking at Raiparthy mandal headquarters, Errabelli said that NTR and KCR are the best two chief ministers that he has ever seen in his 40-year political life. "It was NTR who initiated welfare schemes for the poor. He also worked for the empowerment of women. On the other hand, KCR is doing an exceptional job by looking after the welfare of all sections," he said.

He said that no CM in the past introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply for the welfare of farmers. Aasara pensions, Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR kits are some of the other schemes initiated by KCR, he added.

Telangana has become a beacon for other States in the country by striking balance in the welfare schemes and developmental programmes, he said.