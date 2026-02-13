Numaish a role model for growth and cultural unity: Jupally

Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday referred to Numaish as an integral aspect of the identity of Hyderabad, alongside the Charminar, Golconda, and the renowned biryani of the city. The Minister emphasised that the exhibition represents unity in diversity.

Featuring products ranging from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, it presents a mini India and mirrors the composite Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb of the city. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony at the Exhibition Grounds, he said the event had attracted over 20 lakh visitors so far, underscoring the strong public connection with the enduring appeal of the Numaish.

He observed that the exhibition provides a vital platform for small and medium-scale traders from across the country to market their products. Suggesting that its benefits be extended further, he called for the Numaish to be expanded to district headquarters.

Krishna Rao termed the Numaish a role model for the commercial and cultural development of Telangana, noting that it has grown into far more than a trade fair. Established in 1938 with just 100 stalls, the exhibition now features about 1,050 stalls, reflecting industrial and entrepreneurial growth.

The Minister presented awards to stall organisers and officials of various departments, including police, traffic, electricity, and R&B, for their services. He expressed hope that the 86th edition would be organised on an even grander scale. Later, he visited the Tourism Department stall. Among those present were Exhibition Society Vice-President Sukesh Reddy, Secretary BN Rajeswar, Treasurer N Sanjeev Kumar, and Joint Secretary T Chandrashekhar.