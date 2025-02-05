OBC leaders celebrate caste census

Khammam: The Khammam District OBC Cell celebrated the government’s BC Caste Census with a milk abhishekam ceremony.

Led by president Puchakayala Veerabhadram, the event honoured Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and the State cabinet.

Guests included District Congress President Puvvala Durga Prasad, former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, and Mayor Punukollu Neeraja.