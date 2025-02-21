Obscene Posters on School Walls in Nagarkurnool Spark Public Outrage

Live
Just In
Highlights
Obscene posters related to the movie “Laila” were found pasted on the compound walls of the ZP Boys’ High School and Girls’ High School in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool : Obscene posters related to the movie “Laila” were found pasted on the compound walls of the ZP Boys’ High School and Girls’ High School in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. This has sparked severe outrage among the town’s residents.
Parents and locals are deeply concerned about such posters being displayed outside educational institutions, as they fear it could have a negative impact on students.
Women’s organizations have demanded the immediate removal of these posters and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible.
