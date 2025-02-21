  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Obscene Posters on School Walls in Nagarkurnool Spark Public Outrage

Obscene Posters on School Walls in Nagarkurnool Spark Public Outrage
x
Highlights

Obscene posters related to the movie “Laila” were found pasted on the compound walls of the ZP Boys’ High School and Girls’ High School in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool : Obscene posters related to the movie “Laila” were found pasted on the compound walls of the ZP Boys’ High School and Girls’ High School in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. This has sparked severe outrage among the town’s residents.

Parents and locals are deeply concerned about such posters being displayed outside educational institutions, as they fear it could have a negative impact on students.

Women’s organizations have demanded the immediate removal of these posters and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick