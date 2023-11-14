Observers appointed to check poll irregularities in RR dist

Rangareddy: Following the deployment of two police observers in Rangareddy district recently, the Election Commission (EC) announced the appointment of general observers and expenditure observers in the district to supervise the measures being taken to ensure free and fair elections in all the eight segments of the district. The EC announced the names of the five IAS officers as general observers and four IRS officers as expenditure observers to look into the election affairs in the district till the time of the conclusion of the code of conduct.

The five general observers include IAS Ram Kumar for LB Nagar and Maheshwaram constituencies, IAS Shilpa Gupta for Rajendranagar and Serilingampally, IAS RS Ninama for Ibrahimpatnam, IAS Shilpa Sharma for Chevella and Kalwakurthy and IAS Chandrakanth Krishnarao Dange for Shadnagar.

Similarly, the expenditure observers such as IRS Priya Ranjan Srivastava, will supervise the election affairs in Ibrahimpatnam and LB Nagar. IRS S Janardhan will oversee affairs in Serilingampally and Chevella, IRS Shanker Gupta will have segments like Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram while IRS Vinod Kumar Ahirwar will supervise Kalwakurthy and Shadnagar constituencies in the district.

Earlier, the EC deployed two IPS officers as observers in the district including Utpal Kumar Naskar IPS, and Ajit Singh Yadav IPS, to look into the election affairs in the district.