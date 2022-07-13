Officers alerts to people in flood villages, it may reaches 63 feet at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty in a statement stated that there was a possibility of further rise and the water level might reach 63 feet.

He held a teleconference with district officials and directed the flood duty officers to take up immediate relief measures and shift all the residents in the villages on the banks of the river to rehabilitation centres appealed to the devotees planning to visit Bhadradri Temple to defer their plans to a later date in view of the flood situation. Public should avoid taking selfies at overflowing streams and tanks.

Irrigation officials lifted 18 Gates of Taliperu medium irrigation project at Cherla to discharge 53,537 cusecs of excess water downstream. Coal production at SCCL opencast mines in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli hampered and coal reserves at stock yards declining, officials said.

The all trucks were stopped at Bhadrachalam town due to cutout off transportation nearby states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and AP.

Nearly 100 tribal villages cut-off from the headquarters of Bhadrachalam on Wednesday due overflowing flood water on the roads.