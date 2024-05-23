Officials asked to clear pending Dharani files in RR at a fast clip

Rangareddy: Soon after the completion of Lok Sabha polling in the State, the Ranga Reddy district administration put up the process of clearing the pending pleas seeking redress of disputes under the Dharani portal.

The district collector went into a huddle with the Revenue officials on Tuesday with a view to ensuring protection of government lands from encroachments, besides speedy disposal of the pending applications filed under Dharani.

While addressing the meeting, collector K Shashanka urged the officials to expedite the clearance of pending Dharani application without leaving any scope of errors.

The revenue divisional officers and mandal revenue officers plugged-in a method to resolve the Dharani issues. The collector wanted officials to clear the pending files in a time-bound manner.

“The tahsildars should scrutinise every application carefully and if possible carry out field inspections instead of relying on online scrutiny. All field verification reports along with relevant documents should be submitted to the collector for further verification,” he said.

The collector told the officials that the district administration will carry out a special drive to clear pending files till May 31. He wanted officials to complete the process expeditiously and with utmost responsibility. “Every officer should have appropriate module-wise knowledge and should work accordingly to resolve the pending files,” Shashanka said.

Apart from this, the collector wants a village-wise detailed report of government lands in mandals. The village-wise report of government lands and their status should be with the local tahsildars for a ready reference.

Additional collector Bhupal Reddy, besides RDOs, tahsildars and concerned officials attended. It is noteworthy to mention that the district administration has halted the process of clearing the pleas filed seeking redress of Dharani issues due to the LS elections.

Soon after the polling, the administration brought the process of clearing pending files into play as it is believed that a volume of files that were filed under Darani is said to have been pending for clearance since a long time in the district.