  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Officials Begin HYDRA Markings in Musi Riverbed Areas, Residents Protest

Officials Begin HYDRA Markings in Musi Riverbed Areas, Residents Protest
x
Highlights

Officials have started marking houses in the Musi riverbed areas of Patha Basti, Chaderghat, Musa Nagar, and Shankar Nagar under the HYDRA project.

Hyderabad : Officials have started marking houses in the Musi riverbed areas of Patha Basti, Chaderghat, Musa Nagar, and Shankar Nagar under the HYDRA project. The markings are part of a government initiative to relocate residents and provide them with 2-bedroom flats.

There are around 2,100 houses in these areas, and officials are assessing and marking the properties. However, many residents are opposing the marking process, expressing concerns and attempting to prevent officials from carrying out their duties.

Despite the protests, the government has assured that all affected residents will receive new housing as part of the rehabilitation project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick