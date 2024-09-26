Officials Begin HYDRA Markings in Musi Riverbed Areas, Residents Protest

Hyderabad : Officials have started marking houses in the Musi riverbed areas of Patha Basti, Chaderghat, Musa Nagar, and Shankar Nagar under the HYDRA project. The markings are part of a government initiative to relocate residents and provide them with 2-bedroom flats.

There are around 2,100 houses in these areas, and officials are assessing and marking the properties. However, many residents are opposing the marking process, expressing concerns and attempting to prevent officials from carrying out their duties.



Despite the protests, the government has assured that all affected residents will receive new housing as part of the rehabilitation project.

